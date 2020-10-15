1/1
Ken R. McAtee
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ken's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ken R. "Mags" McAtee, 62, of West Deer Township, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at his home. He was born Oct. 12, 1958, in Pittsburgh, to the late Regis McAtee and Lillian A. (Whitecomb) McAtee with whom he lived. He was a 1976 graduate of Deer Lakes High School and a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, Bairdford. Ken was an accomplished carpenter working many years for Terry Colton Construction. Mags enjoyed gardening, wood working and wood carving. Besides his mom, he is survived by his son, Samuel (Christina Thomas) McAtee, of West Deer; his grandchildren, Elijah and Nevaeh McAtee; and his brother, Kevin (Karen) McAtee, of Saxonburg; and many nieces and nephews. Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Paul J. McAtee. Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer, where a blessing service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday with the Rev. James P. Holland, officiating. He will be laid to rest near his father in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township. Covid-19 restrictions will be followed, including wearing of masks, social distancing and no more than 20 percent occupancy in the funeral home at any one time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, PO Box 149, Bairdford, PA 15006. View the obituary and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Service
10:00 AM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved