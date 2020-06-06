Kenneth C. McKee
1943 - 2020-05-31
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Cooper McKee, 76, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was born July 1, 1943, in New Kensington, to the late Smith W. and Ida Cooper McKee. Ken was a 1961 graduate of Ken-Hi, where he met his beloved wife, Janet. He also received his bachelor of science degree from Clarion University of Pennsylvania in 1966. He was the director of communications at the former GPU, now FirstEnergy. Ken enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, reading, and watching movies. He loved spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Janet M. Mitchell McKee; children, Kelly (Barry) Jurgensen, of New Jersey, Scott (Kathy) McKee, of North Carolina, Meagan McKee Cronen, of New Kensington, and Patrick (Chelsey) McKee, of Maine; grandchildren, Allison Jurgensen, Adam (Caitlin) Jurgensen, and Kieran Cronen; great-grandson, Barry Grady; and siblings, Ann Chmiel, of Florida, and Smith C. (Miriam) McKee, of New Kensington. He was preceded in death by his parents. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ken's memory to the Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068, or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. https://www.diabetes.org/donate/by-mail. Visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 11:30 a.m. The Rev. Dean Ward will officiate. Due to the current social restrictions from covid-19, and respect for the family, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Please wear a mask. Leave an online condolence at rossgwalker.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
7243351234
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved