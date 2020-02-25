|
|
Kenneth E. Stroman, 83, of Tarentum, formerly of Lawrenceville and Clarksville, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 58 years of Lois A. (Plocki) Stroman; loving father of Kevin Stroman, Charlene (the late Montie) Linhart and the late Kenneth E. Stroman Jr.; grandfather of Cassie Stroman-Good, Lindsay Baddick and Jordan Linhart; great-grandfather of Evelina and Aurora Baddick-Harden; son of the late Frank and Opal (Fike) Stroman; and brother of the late Franklin and Fred Stroman. Ken proudly served in the Air Force. He was a member of the American Legion Brackenridge Post No. 226 and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Family and friends are welcomed from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th St., Lawrenceville. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the funeral home.