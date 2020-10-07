Kenneth F. Black, 76, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Saturday evening, Oct. 3, 2020, in his residence. He was born Jan. 16, 1944, in Natrona Heights, a son of Claude W. and Eunice (Mills) Black. He was a 1961 graduate of Har-Brack High School in Natrona Heights, and received his associate degree from Penn State University in New Kensington. Ken married the former Fran E. Gilbert, who survives, July 6, 1963. He was the co-owner/operator of Connell Inc. for 15 years in Youngstown, Ohio, and worked for many years at Shenango Steel Erectors. No achievements or career successes in Ken's life were as important to him as his devotion to his family. He was most proud of having earned their love and respect. He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, where he sang in the choir, was a lector and was a member of the property committee. Ken loved to play golf with his son. He was an active member of the Warren Photography Society, the 1996 president of Eastern Ohio and Western PA Builders Association and was the past president of the Penn-Ohio Morgan Horse Association. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Kimberly J. Sykes and her husband, Kenneth, of Huntington Valley, Pa., and Kris B. Abraham and her husband, Michael, of Brookfield, Ohio; a son, Wade A. Black and his wife, Jennifer, of Lebanon, Pa.; a sister, Janice Strickland and her husband, Robert, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; five grandchildren, Blair, Courtney, Dane, Grant and Sydney; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1 Trinity Place, Greenville, with the Rev. Brenda Martin, pastor of the church, officiating. Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in LOUTZENHISER-JORDAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville. Social distancing and masks are required for all in attendance. Inurnment will be in the columbarium of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1 Trinity Place, Greenville, PA 16125. The service Saturday will be available via livestream at www.loutzenhiserfuneralhome.com
., where visitors may also view a video tribute and sign the online guestbook.