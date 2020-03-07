|
|
Kenneth G. Imm, 72, of New Kensington, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Feb. 4, 1948, in New Kensington, son of the late Calvin "Babe" Kenneth and Anna Marie Klems Imm. He was employed by Gulf Research as a lab technician. Ken was also self-employed on the side, refinishing hardwood floors. He was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sons, Kenneth, Jeffery and Corey; and in-laws, Alfred and Virginia Leopardi Dyer. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ginnie (Dyer) Imm; daughter, Lisa (John) Kisielnicki; siblings, Barb (Dave) Grabowski, Joe (Rose) Imm, James (Betty) Imm and Maureen (Paul) Wheeler; brother and sister-in-law, Tom (Gail) Imm; nine beloved grandchildren; six beloved great-grandchildren, also many wonderful nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. in the funeral home immediately following the visitation. Burial will be private.