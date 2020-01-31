|
Kenneth H. Mears Sr., 69, of Tarentum, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. He was born Jan. 31, 1950, in Natrona Heights and was a son of the late William H. and Juanita (Kunkle) Mears. He was the beloved husband of the late Marsha (Rehner) Mears; loving father of Debra L. (Robert) Jendrejewski, Kenneth (Shelley) Mears Jr., Sherri (John) Bentz and Mark M. Mears; grandfather of Lindsay, Brandon, Bobby, Taylor, Logan, Maddie and Mark Jr.; dear brother of Jean (the late Ken) Rogers, William H. (Joan) Mears, Janet (Brad) King, Lois (Bill) Arnold and the late Richard (surviving sister-in-law Fran) Mears. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Kenneth proudly served in the Navy for six years, then went on to work for Wulfrath Refractories Inc., retiring as an industrial mechanic. In his free time, Ken enjoyed hunting, fishing, canning foods and cooking.
Family and friends are welcome at 11 a.m. Monday at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies for a burial service with full military honors. Arrangements are entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 31, 2020