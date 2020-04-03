|
|
Kenneth "Gene" Hostetler, 84, of Curtisville, West Deer Township, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Pennwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Gene, the son of the late Floyd S. and Vera E. (Beachly) Hostetler, was born Jan. 5, 1936, in Brothersvalley Township. He was a graduate of the Western Pa. School for Blind Children, and had a career in electric motor repair. He was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins fan who enjoyed gardening. He is survived by his sister, Geraldine Smith, of Brothersvalley; stepson, Joseph (Shirl) Murray, of Brackenridge; grandchildren, Lindy and Darren Murray; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Murray-Hostetler; and brothers, Floyd Hostetler and Richard Snyder. Funeral arrangements were private in the care of ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton. Gene will be laid to rest next to his wife, Anna, at Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar Township. For online condolences, please visit www.westdeerfuneralhome.com.