Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 335-1234
Viewing
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Viewing
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
8:00 PM
Kenneth J. Frazier Sr. Obituary
Kenneth Joseph "Ken" Frazier Sr., 82, of New Kensington, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. He was born Feb. 28, 1937, in Pittsburgh, son of the late Matthew Perry and Luella Rodgers Frazier. He was a resident of New Kensington for the past 80 years. Mr. Frazier spent six years in the Army Reserve and was a member of First United Methodist Church of New Kensington. Mr. Frazier graduated from Ken-Hi in 1955 and was the owner of Memory Lane Flower Shop for 50 years, until his retirement in January of 2007. He was a member of Tyrian Lodge No. 644, F. and A.M., Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, Valley of Pittsburgh, Syria Shrine Center, Allegheny Valley Caravan No. 16, Three Rivers Clan No. 53 and the Shrine Directors Staff, where he served as treasurer for 13 years. Ken enjoyed spending time with his family, vacations at the ocean, traveling, collecting antique metal windup toys and being active in his various organizations. Ken is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, Janet; and two children, Kenneth Joseph (Mary) Frazier Jr., of Glen Rock, Pa., and Diane Lynn (Pete) Vescio, of Lower Burrell; and two grandchildren, Emma and Allison Vescio. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Dale (Penny) Olson, of Peoria, Ariz.; niece, Bevan Olson Griebesl, nephew, Scott (Carolina) Olson, and their children; and various cousins, and their families. His little Yorkie, Maggie, will miss him.
A viewing will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will be held at 8 p.m., with the Rev. Wendy Keys officiating. A Masonic service will be held at 7 p.m. Burial will be private.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 15, 2019
