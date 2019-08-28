|
|
Kenneth J. Schantz, 82, of New Kensington, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot, surrounded by his family. He was born March 24, 1937, in New Kensington, to the late Otto and Cecilia Dausch Schantz, and has been a lifelong resident of the local area. Mr. Schantz was an active member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, serving as an usher and lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus. He was the owner of Kirk's Men's Store, headquartered in Lower Burrell, with 14 locations in Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia. He enjoyed running his model train sets with his children and grandchildren. He was an avid golfer with the St. Joseph's Golf League and a lifelong Steelers ticket holder. He was the ultimate family man who enjoyed cookouts, tailgates and yearly trips to the beach and Kennywood. He is survived by his beautiful wife of 61 years, Sharon R. Locketz Schantz; children, Susan (John) Frazzini, of Sarasota, Fla., Damian (LeeAnn) Schantz, of Hermosa Beach, Calif., David (Sherri) Schantz, of Lower Burrell, and Steven (Cindy) Schantz, of Yulee, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Lyndsie (Michael) Ferrara, Alyssa (Patrick) Eckman, Claire (Matthew) Adams, Amy Frazzini and Evan, Otto and Maximilian Schantz; great-grandchildren, Maddox and Mila Eckman; and sister, Ellen (Francis) Skiba, of San Antonio, Texas.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder St., where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Friday followed by Christian funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Church. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. The Knights of Columbus will conduct a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Joseph Church Endowment Fund, 1125 Leishman Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019