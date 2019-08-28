Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-4118
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
7:30 PM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Schantz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth J. Schantz


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth J. Schantz Obituary
Kenneth J. Schantz, 82, of New Kensington, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot, surrounded by his family. He was born March 24, 1937, in New Kensington, to the late Otto and Cecilia Dausch Schantz, and has been a lifelong resident of the local area. Mr. Schantz was an active member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, serving as an usher and lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus. He was the owner of Kirk's Men's Store, headquartered in Lower Burrell, with 14 locations in Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia. He enjoyed running his model train sets with his children and grandchildren. He was an avid golfer with the St. Joseph's Golf League and a lifelong Steelers ticket holder. He was the ultimate family man who enjoyed cookouts, tailgates and yearly trips to the beach and Kennywood. He is survived by his beautiful wife of 61 years, Sharon R. Locketz Schantz; children, Susan (John) Frazzini, of Sarasota, Fla., Damian (LeeAnn) Schantz, of Hermosa Beach, Calif., David (Sherri) Schantz, of Lower Burrell, and Steven (Cindy) Schantz, of Yulee, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Lyndsie (Michael) Ferrara, Alyssa (Patrick) Eckman, Claire (Matthew) Adams, Amy Frazzini and Evan, Otto and Maximilian Schantz; great-grandchildren, Maddox and Mila Eckman; and sister, Ellen (Francis) Skiba, of San Antonio, Texas.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder St., where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Friday followed by Christian funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Church. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. The Knights of Columbus will conduct a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Joseph Church Endowment Fund, 1125 Leishman Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now