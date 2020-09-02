Ken, was a great person.i have been sitting here thinking of Ken. He got us a really nice Christmas Tree for The Salvation Army chapel. The youth was going to put the tree up Sunday afternoon. Well come Sunday morning someone had taken the tree. Ken went to get us another tree while we were in Church. But first of all said "Captain, you had better put those decorations outside for them. They probably need them too." Ken, was great friend we would do anything to help a person. Prayers and Love to Mary Ann , Leah Ann, Kenny, Chris, KC, and Sammie as well as Grandchildren .

Jim & Lila Hookins

Friend