Kenneth Lee Domiano Sr., 70, of Allegheny Township, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in his residence. Born April 24, 1950, in Tarentum, he was the son of the late Frank and Marie Klingensmith Domiano. A veteran of the Navy, having served during the Vietnam Era, Ken had been employed by Byers Busing in Vandergrift, and had also been employed by Pennex Plastics in Verona. He had been a past member of the Kiski Valley Salvation Army, a member of the Vandergrift American Legion Post No. 114, he enjoyed playing scratch-off lottery tickets and enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Mary Ann Hamilton Domiano, of Allegheny Township; three daughters, Leah Ann (Todd) Andrews, of Pittsburgh, K.C. Merchant, of Pittsburgh, and Samantha DelaRiva, of Allegheny Township; two sons, Kenneth L. Domiano Jr., of Vandergrift, and Christopher (Beth) Domiano, of Allegheny Township; four grandchildren, Nathanael, Jacob and Rebecca Domaino and Matt (Brittany) McCormick; along with five great-grandchildren; his brother, William (Betty) Domiano, of Vandergrift; and three sisters, Marlene Domiano, of Vandergrift, Patricia (Mark) Girt, of Parks Township, and Pam (Robert) Pasculle, of Pittsburgh. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday in the DUNMIRE-KERR AND ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, with Major Elvie Carter officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com
.