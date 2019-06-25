Kenneth L. Himes, 70, who lived at the Passavant Memorial Home in Ross Township, was visiting his family in North Buffalo Township, Armstrong County, and was reported missing Dec. 26, 2018, and was later found deceased Saturday, March 30, 2019. Kenneth was born Sept. 16, 1948, in Kittanning, a son of the late Mary C. (Smith) and Russell J. Himes. He was a graduate of Ford City High School. He worked at Goodwill and as a clerk at the Giant Eagle on the South Side of Pittsburgh. He enjoyed music, television, movies, cars and participating in the activities center where he lived. He also enjoyed all of the Pittsburgh sports. Kenneth is survived by his two brothers, Charles R. "Sky" (Catherine) Himes, of Ford City, and Howard W. "Howdy" (Anna Marie) Himes, of Slate Lick. He is also survived by eight nieces and nephews; and nine great-nieces and -nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister.

Family and friends will be received from 9 to 10 a.m. Satuday, June 29, at Slate Lick United Presbyterian Church, 106 Brown Road, Freeport. A memorial service will follow at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Mark Davis officiating. A private committal service will be at Eddyville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions to be made to the Eddyville Cemetery Association, 282 Creek Drive, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or to the Progressive Workshop, 301 Oak Ave., Kittanning, PA 16201. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 25, 2019