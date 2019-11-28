The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
|
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 337-3325
Kenneth L. Holmes III Obituary
Kenneth Lorne Holmes III, 31, of Apollo, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in his home. He was born Oct. 24, 1988, in Natrona Heights. He was preceded in death by his grandma, Carole Flye, and grandfather, William Walker. He is survived by his mother, Charleen (Dana) McClaine; father, Kenneth (Becky Libengood) Holmes Jr.; grandmother, Charlotte Walker; daughter, Aliyzin; four brothers, Derek, Chris, Johnny and Travis; and three sisters, Elizabeth, Alishia and Brooke.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. immediately follow visitation with the Rev. Vicki South officiating. Burial will be private.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 28, 2019
