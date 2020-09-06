Kenneth M. Huth, 88, of Bonita Springs, Fla., formerly of Sarver, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Ken was born July 5, 1932, in Freeport, son of Charles J. Huth and Agnes (Hause) Huth. He was a 1950 graduate of Freeport High School, where he enjoyed playing football and basketball. Ken later married his high school sweetheart, Dolores "Dolly" Varos, on Feb. 19, 1955. Ken served in the Army during the Korean War, spending most of his time overseas in Germany. He worked at Allegheny Ludlum Steel in Brackenridge for 40 years, beginning in the open hearth, and retired 40 years later as a plant protection officer. Many locals knew Ken from the full-service gas station K.M. Huth Service, which he owned with Dolly in Lernerville. Ken enjoyed relaxing with grandkids at their summer cottage on the Allegheny, rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins, as well as hunting, fishing, fireworks shows and Disney trips with family. He loved sharing his many good memories of growing up on the river in Freeport. Ken was a devout Catholic, known for keeping family always in his prayers. Ken and Dolly retired to Florida in 1995. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dolores (Varos) Huth; three sons, Steven K. (Carole) Huth, of Atlanta, Ga., Daniel K. Huth, of Weston, Fla., and Kenneth A. (Lisa) Huth, of Durham, N.C., and daughter, Susan K. (Huth) Klabnik, of Saxonburg; nine grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary E. (Snyder) Huth; as well as many nieces and nephews. Ken was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles, James and Anthony Huth; and his sister, Suzanne M. (Huth) Sarver. At Ken's request, there will be no public viewing. Arrangements are being handled by SHIKANY'S BONITA FUNERAL HOME, family owned and operated since 1978. Memorial donations can be made to Hope Hospice, 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908 (or via HopeHospice.org
). To sign his guest register or to leave online condolences, please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com
.