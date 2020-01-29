|
|
Kenneth Merle Watson Sr., 84, of Markle (Allegheny Township), passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Brookdale in Murrysville. He was born Sunday, Jan. 12, 1936, in Markle and was the son of the late Merle and Pearl Watson. Before his retirement in 1996, he worked for Davison Sand and Gravel for 40 years and Pioneer Mid-Atlantic/Hanson Aggregates. He was a longtime member of Pine Run Presbyterian Church in Markle, and he attended faithfully with Betty from the time they were married until his health declined in 2017. He loved to dress up and to go to church to worship and socialize. He was a Navy veteran. For many years, he enjoyed traveling and camping. He and Betty went from a tent camper to a motorhome. They traveled all over, seeing all they could see, with trips as far as the Florida Keys and west to Yellowstone and everywhere in between. In his younger years, he enjoyed lots of baseball and softball, playing with the community teams as well as the church teams. As the third baseman, he was affectionately known as "Pops" as a senior member by the younger players. He was always there to provide support and insight to the teams. When baseball season ended, the bowling alley took over every Thursday night at Lee's Lanes. When not participating in sports, he enjoyed watching the Steelers, Pirates and the Penguins games as well as NASCAR from his cozy recliner. He enjoyed gardening, especially his prized tomatoes and vegetables that he sold at his outdoor stand at his home in Markle. Hunting deer and small game with his brother and friends was a passion that was near and dear to his heart. Family gatherings and picnics were always a fun time for Ken, as he was surely able to keep up with the kids. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty Ruppel Watson; a son, Kenny Watson; a daughter, Krystal Kerr and her husband, Rick; a grandson, Justin Kerr and his wife, Jessica; his great-grandchildren, Matthew, Andrew and Joanna Kerr; and many nieces and nephews. We would like to thank the staff and residents at Brookdale for the wonderful care, friendship and support during the 18 months he was there. Despite some trying times, he always enjoyed a serving of ice cream and a game of catch, never losing his fun spirit and love of life. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Frank Watson, and his sister, Donna Kesler.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo. Additional viewing from 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, until time of services at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Lanny Mellinger officiating. Interment will be held at Greenwood Memorial Park in Lower Burrell.
To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020