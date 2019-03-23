Kenneth "Ken" Marlowe, 62, of Kennerdell, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by his family after his battle with cancer. Ken was born Nov. 8, 1956, in New Kensington. He was the son of the late Paul A. and Louise A. Akins Marlowe. Ken graduated from Springdale High School in 1974. Ken married Margo McMillen Oct. 31, 1987. They celebrated 31 years of marriage, and together the couple has four children. Ken worked in Kennerdell with his father Paul for 24 years at Marlowe Excavating before branching off and owning and operating Ken Marlowe Excavating. Most recently, Ken worked for Thomas Construction in Grove City as a heavy equipment operator. Margo and Ken also owned and operated Marlowe Campground in Kennerdell for the past 24 years. Ken and Margo enjoyed many trips to Mexico over the years with their friends, Ken always being the life of the party. The last five years, Ken and his buddies of 965 Racing loved to take off on the weekends and race. Ken and Margo loved riding trails on their side by side. He looked forward to his weekly golf outings with the Grove City Golf League. Ken was a member of the Grove City Eagles. Ken was a through-and-through Pittsburgh Steelers fan, having season tickets and rarely missing any home games. His children and family were the most important aspect of his life, always making sure they were taken care of and that they were okay. Caleb, his grandson, or "Buddy Boy", as Ken called him, brought him pure happiness and joy. Ken's door was always open to anyone that needed anything, and his home often was home to many extra kids through the years. Loved ones left to cherish Ken's memory are his wife, Margo Marlowe, of Kennerdell; his children, Dana L. Marlowe, Daniel K. Marlowe, Megan J. Marlowe and Donald P. Marlowe, all of Kennerdell; grandson, Caleb Edward, of Kennerdell; Ken's sister, Cynthia "Cindy" Dallas, of Kennerdell; his niece, Laura H. Dallas; and nephew, Robert P. Dallas, of Kennerdell. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Louise; his son, Edward Marlowe, who passed away April 15, 1988; and his grandparents, George and Helen Colango.

Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the LARRY E. McKINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 109 Emlenton St., Clintonville.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary