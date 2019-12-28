|
|
Kenneth Paul Barger, 93, of Cabot, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Cabot, where he had resided since October 2013. Ken was born Oct. 28, 1926, in Petrolia, Pa., to the late Arthur and Beulah Barger. Ken is survived by his wife of 70 years, Jane Marie McCorry Barger. He was preceded in death by his sister, Louella (Don) Flanigan, of Butler; and his daughter, Linda Marie Patterson (Edward), of Ponce Inlet, Fla. He is survived by three children, Dennis Lee (Sandra) Barger, of Apollo, Jeffrey Clyde Barger, of Vandergrift, and Mary Lee (Kenneth) Lekavich, of Chesterfield, Va.; and four grandchildren, Kevin (Beth) Barger of Mechanicsville, Va., Kimberly (Vinny) Kenney, of Long Island City, N.Y., Philip Lekavich, of Henrico, Va.; and Jason Lekavich, of Livonia, Mich.; along with many nieces and nephews. Ken grew up on the Wheeler family farm in Karns City, Pa., and worked for Pennsylvania Railroad/Penn Central/Conrail for over 40 years. Ken was a member of the American Train Dispatchers Association. He was also a member of St. Gertrude Church in Vandergrift, and was a Third Degree member of the Knights of Columbus 3174 and the St. Gertrude Men's Club, and served on the Ministry of Consolation. He enlisted in the Army in 1944 and served during World War II, stationed in Germany and France. He was a member of American Legion Post 0-488. Ken is a founding sponsor of the 9/11 Flight 93 National Memorial in Stoystown, Pa. The memorial is recognized on the National Register of Historical Places. During his 64 years of residing in Vandergrift, Ken became an activist for the town and served as a board member and vice president of both the Victorian Vandergrift Museum Historical Society (VVMHS) and the Casino Theater Restoration and Management (CTRAM). He was also seen frequently working in the Vandergrift parklets around town as part of the Vandergrift Garden Club. Ken also served as a volunteer driver at Meals on Wheels for many years.
Visitation will be held from 10 till time of Mass at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in St. Gertrude Catholic Church, 303 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, with full military honors conducted by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard. A private burial will be held at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by DUNMIRE-KERR AND ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Gertrude Catholic Church, 303 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, PA 15690, or Concordia Lutheran Ministries, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2019