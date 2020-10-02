Kenneth R. Samay, 70, of South Buffalo Township, passed away at home Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, after being ill the past six months. He was born May 13, 1950, in Natrona Heights to the late Joseph J. Jr. and Stella M. (Domansky) Samay. Kenneth lived the past 16 years in South Buffalo Township and prior to that Tarentum. He was employed as a foreman for Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corp., Brackenridge, for 36 years and was of the Catholic faith. Kenneth graduated from Har Brack High School in 1968 and enjoyed model trains, wood working and doing automobile repairs. Survivors include his wife of 41 years, La Rue Annette (Johnston) Samay; children Kenneth M. (Sue) Samay, of Cabot, Jamie M. (Ed) Gorney, of Natrona Heights, and Amanda B. (Scott) Anderson, of South Buffalo Township; and his stepchildren, Laura Ann (Dan) Mazza and Richard (Janice) Taliana, both of Natrona Heights. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren and one great-grandson. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dr. Harold J. Samay. All services for Kenneth will be private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Visit dusterfh.com
.