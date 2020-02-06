Home

POWERED BY

Services
John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Jeannette, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Savinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth R. Savinski


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth R. Savinski Obituary
Kenneth R. Savinski, 64, of New York City, N.Y., formerly of Jeannette, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. He was born Aug. 25, 1955, in Greensburg, a son of the late Anthony and Naomi Free Savinski. Ken was a self-employed antique dealer in New York City. He was a graduate of Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh, and a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Church in New York City. In addition to his parents, Ken was predeceased by his brother, John "Jack" Savinski. He is survived by a sister, Kathleen Ridinger, of Monroeville; a sister-in-law, Betty Savinski, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; nieces and nephews, Christina Jones (Lamar), James Ridinger (Loray), Melissa McWilliams (Dan), Barbara Sterling and Susan Martin (Tommy); several great-nieces and -nephews; and his longtime friend, Claude Barilleaux. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in Sacred Heart Church, Jeannette. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Hempfield Township.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -