Kenneth R. Troup
1938 - 2020
Kenneth R. Troup, 81, of West Deer Township, passed away, Tuesday, May 9, 2020, at Cheswick Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. He was the son of the late Frank and Mary (Cramer) Troup. Born June 21, 1938, in West Deer Township, he was a resident of the township all his life. Kenneth retired from North Pittsburgh Phone Company with 30 years of service. He was an Army veteran during peacetime. Kenneth is survived by his sister, Grace Miller, of Springdale; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Francis and Bernell Troup, Helen Paulin, Shirley Truckley and Margaret Sikora. A private service and interment was held at Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township, in the care of ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Starr Road, Russellton, West Deer Township. For online condolences, please visit www.westdeerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Adam Siemianowski Funeral Home
179 Starr Rd
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-1501
