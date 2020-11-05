Kenneth Shouck, 61, of Lower Burrell, passed away at home unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. He was born Dec. 13, 1958, in York, Pa., to the late Eugene F. and Virginia (Golem) Shouck. Kenneth has lived the past 15 years in Lower Burrell and prior to that West View. He was an assembler for NORTHCO in RIDC Park for a number of years and was of the Protestant faith. Kenneth loved the Steelers, dancing, parties, music, movies, bowling and especially enjoyed socializing. Survivors include four brothers and three sisters. Also surviving is his roommate, David, and his loving caregivers at Wesley Family Services. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m. Friday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, with the Rev. Robert B. Walker, officiating. Burial will be private in Mt. Royal Cemetery, Shaler Township. Visit: www.dusterfh.com
.