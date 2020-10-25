Kenneth V. Burns Jr., 83, of Allegheny Township, passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights. A son of the late Kenneth V. Burns Sr. and Aleine E. (Gamble) Burns, he was born June 30, 1937, in Freeport. Kenneth served in the Navy. He was employed as a machinist at the West Leechburg Works of Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corp. for 30 years before retirement. He was a retiree of the USWA in Leechburg. Kenneth was an avid hunter and outdoorsman who enjoyed collecting guns. He loved most of all spending time with his great-grandson, Declan Cline. Survivors include a son, Brad M. Burns, of Pittsburgh; a daughter, Gloria E. Cline, of West Leechburg; a granddaughter, Melissa J. Cline, of West Leechburg; a great-grandson, Declan Cline; and a sister, Darlene Dunlap (Wayne), of Allegheny Township. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, June M. (Regan) Burns in 2016; a grandson, Calvin Junior Cline II in 2015; and a brother, Albert L. Burns. Private family visitation and funeral ceremonies will be held at CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. Interment will be made at the convenience of his family at a later date. Condolences to the Burns family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com
