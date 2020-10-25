1/
Kenneth V. Burns Jr.
1937 - 2020
Kenneth V. Burns Jr., 83, of Allegheny Township, passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights. A son of the late Kenneth V. Burns Sr. and Aleine E. (Gamble) Burns, he was born June 30, 1937, in Freeport. Kenneth served in the Navy. He was employed as a machinist at the West Leechburg Works of Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corp. for 30 years before retirement. He was a retiree of the USWA in Leechburg. Kenneth was an avid hunter and outdoorsman who enjoyed collecting guns. He loved most of all spending time with his great-grandson, Declan Cline. Survivors include a son, Brad M. Burns, of Pittsburgh; a daughter, Gloria E. Cline, of West Leechburg; a granddaughter, Melissa J. Cline, of West Leechburg; a great-grandson, Declan Cline; and a sister, Darlene Dunlap (Wayne), of Allegheny Township. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, June M. (Regan) Burns in 2016; a grandson, Calvin Junior Cline II in 2015; and a brother, Albert L. Burns. Private family visitation and funeral ceremonies will be held at CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. Interment will be made at the convenience of his family at a later date. Condolences to the Burns family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
724-842-1051
