Kenneth W. "Ken" Acre, 77, of Brackenridge, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at St. Margaret Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born July 1, 1942, in Harrison Township and was a son of the late Arthur C. and Margaret L. (Frain) Acre. Ken lived most of his life in Brackenridge. He worked as a bus driver for Butler Motor Transit Co. and, after retirement, worked at Walmart for a time. Ken was a Vietnam veteran who served in the Air Force. He was of the Lutheran faith and a member of Brackenridge American Legion. Ken graduated from Har-Brack High School in 1960. Ken had a wonderful sense of humor and was very proud of his family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include his daughters, Carol L. (Maurice) Acre-Prosper, of Port Republic, Md., and Caren L. Newton and fiance Donny DeGraves, of Mechanicsville, Md.; grandchildren, Brandon M. Prosper, of St. Louis, Mo., Mariah L. Acre, of Lusby, Md., and Jesse R. and Jack R. Newton, of Mechanicsville, Md.; and three great-grandchildren, Aidenn W. and Lindenn M. Acre and Joshua J. Yates. Also surviving are his siblings Richard D. Acre, of San Antonio, Texas, Edward G. (Hilde) Acre, of Lincoln Park, N.J., and Phyllis J. Acre, of Newark, Del. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda M. (Stobert) Acre, in 2010; and two brothers, David L. and Ralph A. Acre.
Visitation will be 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m. Wednesday until the time of service at 11 a.m. at DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
The family suggests contributions to the Veterans Administration, Pittsburgh. Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 25, 2019