Kevin D. O'Malley
1950 - 2020-06-02
Kevin D. O'Malley, 70, of Allegheny Township, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, after a courageous battle in Cheswick Rehabilitation Center. Born Jan. 27, 1950, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late William P. and Marjorie (Kunkel) O'Malley II. Kevin was a graduate of Fox Chapel High School, and earned a degree in art history from Edinboro University. He was the owner and operator of Kevin O'Malley's Rug Company in Pittsburgh for 40 years. Kevin was a member of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, Vandergrift. He enjoyed hang gliding and collecting antique bicycles. In addition to his parents, Kevin was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Finley Sukits; brothers, William P. III, Thomas, Patrick and Daniel O'Malley. Kevin is survived by his wife of 26 years, Marcy (Wiegel) O'Malley; daughters, Keenan (Scott) Sukits, of Orlando, Fla.; Elizabeth (Jared) Sadowski, of Pittsburgh; grandchildren, Hayden, Remi, and Thea Sukits; Ace Sadowski; siblings, Brian (Lisa) O'Malley; Michael (Adele) O'Malley; Sean O'Malley; Martin O'Malley; Maureen Bonner; Colleen (Jerry) Lieb; Mary (Richard) White; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, in the BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 429 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Parting prayers of transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, Vandergrift, with Father James Loew, OSB, as celebrant. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Kevin's memory to St. Jude's Children's Research Fund, www.stjude.org. fundraising.qa.stjude.org/Kevin_Omalley To send an online condolence to the family, please www.curranfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brady Curran Funeral Home
429 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
724-568-1621
