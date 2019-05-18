The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 337-3325
Kevin F. Remaley


Kevin F. Remaley
Kevin F. Remaley, 42, of Lower Burrell, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019. He was born June 14, 1976, in Natrona Heights, and attended Plum High School. Kevin was employed by Arnold Furniture, Arnold, as a sales associate and in delivery. He was the owner and operator, along with his beloved daughter, Saydi, of the Northern Lights Production Co. Kevin was well known and well liked, and would do anything for anybody in their time of need. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Joseph Tallerico. He is survived by his mother, Tammy Remaley Tallerico; daughter, whom he adored, Saydi Remaley; aunts, Sue (Bob) Crusan, Rusty Greenwald, Susan (Ray) Ameel, and Linda (T.J.) Pater; cousins, Skippy Greenwald, Jesse Crusan, and Jason (Jen) Sipes.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. in the funeral home, immediately following the visitation. Private burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home in loving memory of Kevin.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 18, 2019
