Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
412-828-5700
Kevin J. Carney


Kevin J. Carney Obituary
Kevin J. Carney, 44, passed away Sunday April 21, 2019, in Lower Burrell. He was born June 19, 1974, and was the beloved son of (the late) Donald and (the late) Susan Carney. He is survived by his daughter, Hannah Carney; his brother, Keith (Jolene) Carney; his nephew, Max Carney; and some very special aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of a service at 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at the THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., 930 Center Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15238, (Blawnox).
www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019
