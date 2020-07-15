Kevin M. Zeolla, 61, of South Buffalo Township, passed away unexpectedly, in the E.R. of Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was born Nov. 30, 1958, in Harrison Township, to the late Michael and Delores T. (McCleary) Zeolla. Kevin lived the past 11 years in Buffalo Township, and prior to that West Tarentum. He was employed at EPM Power and Water in Harmar Township as a wire man for five years. Kevin was of the Catholic faith and a 1977 graduate of Highlands High School. He enjoyed traveling, especially to the Caribbean, was an avid sports and Steelers fan and enjoyed attending many sporting events. Kevin was an outstanding Cornhole player, enjoyed his time with his wife in their pool, gardening, fishing, bowling and playing with his beloved pets, Maddi and Jayze. His wife Jill will love Kevin forever; he was a wonderful husband of 17 years and they had a wonderful journey together. I know in my heart how much you loved me. I will see you again, my love, in heaven. Survivors include his wife of 17 years, Jill R. (Raupach) Zeolla; his brothers, Dennis M. Zeolla, of Bradenton, Fla., and David M. (Shawnee) Zeolla, of Moon Township; also surviving is a niece, Rachel Mae Zeolla, of New York, N.Y.; and his In-laws, Charlotte and Robert Knight, of Winfield Township. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his aunt, Grace McCleary. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township. Visit dusterfh.com
.