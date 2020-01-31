Home

William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-6540
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
Kevin R. Long Obituary
Kevin Roy Long, 58, of Lower Burrell, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martha J. and William E. Long. He is survived by his siblings, Barb (Jack) Fennimore, Susan Gibbons, William (Janet) Long and Jon (Sandra) Long; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noon Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME LTD., 11735 Frankstown Road at Rodi Road, Penn Hills.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 31, 2020
