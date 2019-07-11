Kevin Truffa, 52, of Leechburg, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019. He was born June 30, 1967, the son of Donna (Andrew) Fantino Zabinski and the late Donald Joseph Truffa. Kevin was a graduate of Kiski Area High School class of 1985, earned his degree at Val-Tech, and was employed for several years with Aramark Industries. Kevin was a football coach for the Kiski Valley Lancers and an avid sports fan who loved watching the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had a passion for the outdoors, where he spent many hours hunting and fishing with family and friends. He is survived by his mother, Donna (Andrew) Zabinski; his son, Donald Truffa, of Bethel Township; his daughter, Kristin (Brenton) Trenney, of Parks Township; aunt, Debbie Fantino, of Virginia; two grandchildren, Kaelynn Staley and Caden Truffa; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, Donald Joseph Truffa, he was preceded in death by his sister, Denise Truffa Troutman; a brother-in-law, John Troutman; maternal grandparents, Earnest and Betty Fantino; and his paternal grandparents, Dominic and Mary Truffa.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, with a service at 8 p.m., at the JANETTE L. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME INC., 2842 River Road, Vandergrift, PA 15690, with Pastor Scott Fairman officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at gamblefh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 11, 2019