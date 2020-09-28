Keyane Monet Houser, 44, of Natrona, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born June 7, 1976, in New Kensington. Keyane was a graduate of Valley High School. She played softball and ran track. She worked for Wendy's, Lower Burrell, Presbyterian SeniorCare, Oakmont, with Aunt Linda, taking care of a lady named Mary, My Children's Caregiver, Public Partnership OLTL Program and online school. Keyane loved music, reading books, cooking, her seafood, her cat, her children and her family. She had a heart of gold, always helping out and giving compliments. Keyane was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Stready L. Headen; paternal grandfather, James Arthur "Pap" Houser Sr.; and stepfather, Dennis Clayton Powell. She is survived by her mother, Barbara Ann Headen Powell; father, James A. (Teresa) Houser Jr.; children, Robert, Kenyon, Kashawn and Kyane Goldsmith; grandchildren, Jarray, Kamillie, Kannan, La' Rae and Gloryanna Goldsmith and Kamid Blair; dear beloved brothers, James A. Houser III and Tristan Houser; maternal grandmother, Emma Headen; paternal grandmother, Shirley Houser; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation at 4 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private.



