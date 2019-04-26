Home

Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Kimberly A. Marold-Gorham


1968 - 2019
Kimberly A. Marold-Gorham Obituary
Kimberly A. Marold-Gorham, 50, of Fawn Township, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born May 14, 1968, in Muse, Pa., a daughter of the late Raymond Marold and Madeline (Rosiek) Marmo, and stepfather, Daniel Marmo. Kimberly was a medical technician and was of the Christian faith. She was a loving person, proud mother, grandmother and all-around beautiful soul. She grew up in Muse, Cecil Township, Washington County. Kimberly graduated from Cannon-McMillan High School. She lived in Lower Burrell and Tarentum later in life. She bravely fought Leukemia, which finally brought her down. Kimberly is survived by her sons, Jeffrey A. (Amber) George, of Natrona Heights, and Ian P. Gorham, of Lower Burrell; granddaughters, Angelina, Allison and Olivia George; and siblings, Tina, Janine and Daniel. Also surviving are six nieces, nephews and her former husband, John F. Gorham III, of Lower Burrell.
All services for Kimberly will be private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526.
Visit: www.dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2019
