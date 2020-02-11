|
Kimberly A. Taylor, 62, former editor of The Plain Dealer and loving mother of daughter Shana Buckner, passed Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Southpointe Hospital, Cleveland, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Taylor. She is survived by mother Jacqueline Taylor; sisters Holly Galusky, Pamela Stacy and Alice Taylor; brother Chris Taylor; granddaughters La'Nya and Leah; nephews and niece Skylan and Graham Taylor Zemi and Zoe Stacy, Griffin, Cainan and Simon Taylor-Powell; and great-nieces and -nephews Skylan, Laneah, Frank and Nanette. A memorial celebration will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Sewickley YMCA Community Room.