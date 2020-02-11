Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kimberly Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimberly A. Taylor


2019 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kimberly A. Taylor Obituary
Kimberly A. Taylor, 62, former editor of The Plain Dealer and loving mother of daughter Shana Buckner, passed Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Southpointe Hospital, Cleveland, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Taylor. She is survived by mother Jacqueline Taylor; sisters Holly Galusky, Pamela Stacy and Alice Taylor; brother Chris Taylor; granddaughters La'Nya and Leah; nephews and niece Skylan and Graham Taylor Zemi and Zoe Stacy, Griffin, Cainan and Simon Taylor-Powell; and great-nieces and -nephews Skylan, Laneah, Frank and Nanette. A memorial celebration will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Sewickley YMCA Community Room.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kimberly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -