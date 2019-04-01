Kleber J. "Jay" Minich, 91, of Natrona Heights, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at home. Jay was born in Brookville in 1927 to the late Kleber Jacob and Anna Minich. He moved to the Campton section of Natrona Heights as a small child. He was a graduate of Har-Brack High School class of 1945. Jay, as he was known, retired from the maintenance department of PPG Industries Creighton Works with 34 years of service. Jay enjoyed working with wood and building materials and constructed the home in which he resided. He was particularly proud of the kitchen cabinets he constructed in the home. A lifetime member of Hilltop Hose Company No. 3, he served the company in many positions, including being a past president and secretary. Later in life, Jay took up the hobby of beekeeping and served as the president of the Armstrong-Indiana Beekeepers Association. He enjoyed passing the knowledge he learned about beekeeping to a new generation of apiarists. Jay is survived by his wife, Lucille Dininger Minich, whom he married June 12, 1971; his daughter, Paula (Bob) Mainhart, of Florence, Ky., and his son, Timothy (Connie) Minich, of Natrona Heights; his grandchildren, Jason (Ursula) Minich, of Ohio, Nathan Minich, of Ohio, and Victoria (Dan) Haas, of Florence, Ky.; five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; a brother, Eugene (Helen) Minich, of Bethel Park; and his sisters, Phyllis Smith, of Greenville, Pa., and Anne (Dave) Faust, of Washington, Pa. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Kenneth; a son, William; and a grandchild, Christopher Mainhart.

As per Jay's wishes, there will be no public visitation or services. Arrangements are under the care of ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065 (724-224-7730). For more information, please visit www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hilltop Hose No. 3, P.O. Box 214, Natrona Heights, PA 15065; or to the Community Library of Allegheny Valley, 1522 Broadview Blvd., Natrona Heights, PA 15065. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2019