Kodey W. Heckman, 15, of Tarentum, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 17, 2019. He was born June 11, 2003, son of Brian D. Heckman, of Brackenridge, and Heather L. (Negley) Flack, of Tarentum. Kodey lived all his life in Tarentum, where he was a 10th-grade student at Highlands High School. He was of the Methodist faith and a junior fireman for Summit Hose in West Tarentum. Kodey also attended Forbes vo-tech to be an electrician. He enjoyed hunting and spending time with friends and family. Besides his parents above, he is survived by a brother, Kamren A. Heckman, of Tarentum; maternal grandparents, Ronald and Linda (Brown) Negley, of Natrona Heights; aunt, Pamela Heckman, of Murrysville; and uncles, Alan Heckman, of Pittsburgh, and Timothy Negley, of Natrona Heights. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Lewis and Barbara (Mateyko) Heckman.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday with the Rev. Dr. Frank M. Yesko, pastor of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, Brackenridge, officiating. Burial will be private. Summit Hose will hold services at 7 p.m. Thursday.

