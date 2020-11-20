1/1
Lamona M. Stelika
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lamona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lamona Mae Stelika, 83, of Lower Burrell, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Platinum Ridge Center, Brackenridge. She was born Feb. 15, 1937, in Renton, Pa., to the late Rainy and Evelyn Johnson Leon Sr. Lamona was employed by the Giant Eagle Bakery, New Kensington. She enjoyed gambling and traveling and loved her family. Lamona was a member of St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church, Arnold, where she made perogies for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, who she was married to at St. Vladimir Church, George Stelika; three brothers, Jim Hoover, Rainy Leon Jr. and Franklin Leon; and two sisters, Mary Spirk and Theona Sherba. Lamona is survived by her daughters, Georganne (Michael) Hudak, of Lower Burrell, and Linda Lindermin, of Springdale; one sister, Jennie Hajdinak, of Renton; grandchildren, Nicole (Ken) Toledo and Christopher (fiancee, Mackenzie Finley) Adamovits; great-grandchildren, Alyssa and Colt Adamovits, Brooklyn Toledo and Ki Cox; and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A funeral liturgy will be held immediately following the viewing at 1 p.m. in the funeral home, with Father Yroslav Koval officiating. Entombment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 337-3325
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved