Lamona Mae Stelika, 83, of Lower Burrell, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Platinum Ridge Center, Brackenridge. She was born Feb. 15, 1937, in Renton, Pa., to the late Rainy and Evelyn Johnson Leon Sr. Lamona was employed by the Giant Eagle Bakery, New Kensington. She enjoyed gambling and traveling and loved her family. Lamona was a member of St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church, Arnold, where she made perogies for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, who she was married to at St. Vladimir Church, George Stelika; three brothers, Jim Hoover, Rainy Leon Jr. and Franklin Leon; and two sisters, Mary Spirk and Theona Sherba. Lamona is survived by her daughters, Georganne (Michael) Hudak, of Lower Burrell, and Linda Lindermin, of Springdale; one sister, Jennie Hajdinak, of Renton; grandchildren, Nicole (Ken) Toledo and Christopher (fiancee, Mackenzie Finley) Adamovits; great-grandchildren, Alyssa and Colt Adamovits, Brooklyn Toledo and Ki Cox; and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A funeral liturgy will be held immediately following the viewing at 1 p.m. in the funeral home, with Father Yroslav Koval officiating. Entombment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store