Lance Allen Bubash, 32, of Natrona Heights, passed in his sleep to Heaven Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Lance was born Aug. 9, 1987, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. He was a graduate of Highlands High School and Forbes Trail for machinist in 2006. He was employed by Smithfield Foods in Arnold as a production equipment operator since 2013. He will be remembered for his drumming ability in the bands Lacking Restraint and Featherlight for the last 20 years, He loved performing. He played AAA hockey for Pittsburgh area teams including The Pittsburgh Vipers and Amateur Penguins. Lance loved to play video games, vacationing with his family, Disneyworld and Kennywood. Christmas was his favorite holiday with all of its traditions. Lance was in charge of the fireworks for the 4th of July picnic. He loved dirt bike riding. His Dodge Challenger and Chevy Colorado truck were his pride and joy. His beloved cats, Gabe and Skylar, will miss him terribly. To our precious son and brother, "We will love you with all of our hearts until the end of Time", love Mom, Dad and Brent. Lance is survived by his parents, F. Patrick and Joyce (Lee) Bubash; brother, Brent Bubash; uncles, James (Diane) Lee and Robert Lee; aunts and uncles, Janet Bubash, Adele (Kenneth) McCormack, Karen Blake (Louie) Veri, Douglas (Gloria) Bubach and Michele (James) Staninecz; and by many cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Jennie Bubash and Ann Lee; grandfathers, Frank Bubash and Chester Lee; and by his uncles, Robert and Richard Bubash.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights. Everyone is asked to please meet at the church. Burial will be private.
Donations in memory of Lance may be made to the Homeless Cat Management Team, ([email protected]) The people he left behind will cherish the memories that they had with him. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2019