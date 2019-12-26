|
|
Larry A. Facchine, 78, of Washington Township, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Newhaven Court at Lindwood, Greensburg. Born April 2, 1941, in Weedville, Elk County, he was the son of the late Anthony and Lucille (Colella) Facchine. Larry was a 1960 graduate of Vandergrift High School, having played basketball, football, and baseball during his high school years. He earned a bachelor of education degree from Arizona State University in 1964, where he played football with the undefeated team of 1963-64. Larry acted as a graduate assistant for ASU for the 1964-1965 academic year. He went on to become a teacher for Mesa, Ariz., Jeannette, and Apollo-Ridge School Districts. While at Jeannette, he assisted the football team for three years, helping them to win the WPIAL championship. Larry left teaching in 1979, and worked in the water treatment industry at Betz Laboratory as a water treatment specialist and product salesman. He began his own business as a salesman and consultant for water treatment at Facchine Enterprises, retiring in 2011. Throughout his career, he gave tennis and golf lessons to numerous individuals of all ages. He was not only a standout in those sports, but in football, baseball and basketball as well. However, his greatest joy was in coaching and mentoring young athletes. Larry was an active member of Vandergrift Golf Club, Apollo Elks, and St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church. He enjoyed golfing, tennis and spending time with his beloved wife. Larry is survived by his wife, Lorraine (Bertino) Facchine; brother, Richard (Eleanor) Facchine, of New Kensington; nieces, Lynette (Jim) Badasarian, of Aurora, Colo., Shari Facchine, and Melissa (Fred) Ferrero; nephew, Rick Facchine; devoted friend that became family, Tom (Amy) Peer; godsons, Declan and Coleman Peer; great-nieces, Tanith, Isla and Gianna; great-nephews, Justin and Alex; beloved aunt, Margaret Jean Opalka; also survived by extended family and friends.
Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo, and also from 9:30 a.m. until time of parting prayers at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, Vandergrift, with Father James Loew, O.S.B. as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Larry's honor to Newhaven Court at Lindwood Memory Care Center, c/o Tracy Spallone, 100 Freedom Way, Greensburg, PA 15601. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2019