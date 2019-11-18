|
Larry E. "Bugsy" Pinkerton, 59, of Kiski Township, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Born Sept. 28, 1960, in Ford City, he was a son of Donald Pinkerton, of Elderton, and the late Edith (Harkleroad) Pinkerton. Larry was a graduate of Elderton High School, and first worked as a HVAC tech, and later as a heavy machine operator for Shelly Drilling in Saltsburg for over 30 years, last working in October. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was an excellent cook. In addition to his mother, Larry was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Cravener. In addition to his father, Larry is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Christine L. (Jack) Pinkerton; children, Jeffrey M. Pinkerton, Jackie A. Pinkerton, and Shawn B. Pinkerton, all of Kiski Township; siblings, Donald "Bud" (Kathy) Pinkerton Jr., of Rural Valley, Tim (Claire) Pinkerton, of Shelocta, Kathy (Tim) Brocious, of Worthington, and Karen (Harold Toy) Popp, of Elderton; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 1 p.m. until the celebration of life tribute service at 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Please join the family as they honor Larry's life.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 18, 2019