Larry K. Rommes Sr.
Larry Keith Rommes Sr., 85, of West Deer Township, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, surrounded by loved ones after a battle with diabetes. He is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia A. Rommes, of 62 cherished and memorable years. Larry was a loving father to Larry (Kris) Rommes Jr., Debbie (Michael) Latronica and Robbie Rommes. He was a caring brother to Marilyn Rommes. He was an adored grandfather to Nikki (Tim) Burk, Jessica (Carl) Gazzo, Larry (Rebekah) Rommes III, Jennifer (Anthony) Trivinia, Jeffrey (Stephanie) Rommes, Michael (Jessica) Latronica, Nicholas (Sara) Latronica, Mathew (Marissa) Latronica, Joss Rommes and Reese Rommes, and a cherished great-grandfather to Derek, Larry IV, Bella, Mea, Raine, Logan, Christopher, Olivia, Noah, Stella, Luca, Carson, Colton, Leah and Rocco. Larry was born Oct. 27, 1934, in Curtisville, West Deer, son of the late Harvey and Mildred (Jenkins) Rommes. He was a 1952 graduate of West Deer High School. From 1952-1956, he served in the Air Force as a staff sergeant. Larry was a hardworking superintendent for Dick Corporation for 47 years. He worked throughout the United States where he oversaw some remarkable projects, including the construction of the Civic Arena and PNC Park. Larry loved gardening, sports, golfing and spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed traveling to casinos with his loving wife, and in the last few years, he especially enjoyed taking his wife out to eat in restaurants. LOL! Larry was preceded in death by Vira Viale (sister), Charlene Porter (sister), Alvin Rommes (brother) and Ronald Rommes (brother). Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township. All Covid-19 restrictions will be followed including wearing of masks, social distancing and no more than 25 people in the funeral home at any one time. A private family funeral service will be held Saturday with the Rev. Robert Henry, officiating. Following he will be laid to rest in Bull Creek Cemetery, West Deer. View the obituary and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in his name to the Bull Creek Presbyterian Church, 224 Tarentum Culmerville Road, Tarentum, PA 15084.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
AUG
28
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-3800
