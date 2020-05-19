Laura A. (Badali) Kusserow, 76, of Cheswick, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was born Dec. 28, 1943, daughter of the late Matt and Florence Stackiewich (Robert) Lott, and was a longtime resident of the community. She worked as a perimutual at Ladbrokes, Harmar, before retiring. Mrs. Kusserow was a member of Our Lady Of Victory Church in Harwick and enjoyed shopping, casino trips, and especially, being with her family. She was a very generous woman and would do anything for anyone, no questions asked. She will be sadly missed. Survivors include daughters, Laura (Robert) Holmes, of Indiana Township, and Donna (Rex) Calhoun, of Tennessee; son, Robert (Erin) Hubbard, of Allegheny Township; grandchildren, Dennis, Laura K., Robbie, Anna, Reinhard, Faith, Shawn, Joshua and Lillian; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Jackie (Rich Slavic) Sprague, of Apollo, Roberta (Tom) Berry, of Ohio, and Joyce (Bob) Schneider, of Harmar. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Reinhard Kusserow; and a brother, Robert Lott. Her services and burial were private for immediate family. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later time when restrictions are lifted. Memorial contributions may be made to her favorite charity, A.S.P.C.A. Please sign her guestbook at www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 19, 2020.