Laura A. Mitchell, 74, of Lower Burrell, passed away at home Wednesday, March 18, 2020, with her husband by her side. She was born June 14, 1945, in Natrona, to the late Leonard and Sophia (Wisniewski) Ostrowski. Laura is survived by her beloved husband, William Mitchell, who she married Feb. 13, 1965. She was the loving mother of William (Brooke) Mitchell, Laurie (Steve) Suhy and Michael (Rhonda) Mitchell; grandmother of Matthew, Sarah, Nicholas, Isabella, Alexander, Eli, Ava, Analiese and Abigail; dear sister of John (Charlotte) Ostrowski; and aunt of Sandra and Kimberly. Laura was a loving wife and mother who after 22 years as a sales associate for Penney's, enjoyed vacations and traveling with her husband to visit family. The family would like to specifically recognize the staff at Community Life for their support, love and compassionate care. Arrangements are private and entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com.