Laura Blanche (Elgin) Anderson, of South Buffalo Township, entered the gates of Heaven Sunday, May 24, 2020, her 82nd birthday, at home, while surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 24, 1938, to the late Edward and Dorothy Elgin. She attended Kittanning High School. She was a homemaker and she, along with her husband, Chuck, took in and cared for more than 300 foster children in Armstrong County for more than 40 years. She was of the Protestant faith, and loved the Lord. She was an amazing cook, yet had no recipes. She loved spending time with her family, especially her great-grandsons. She enjoyed shopping and you could always find her at the local dollar store, thrift store or nearby yard sale. Laura is survived by her husband of 63 years, Charles Anderson, of South Buffalo Township; daughter, Debbie Davis (late Richard Essaf), of South Buffalo Township; grandson, Joe (Theresa) Davis, of Templeton; granddaughter, Jodi (Eric DeMeno) Davis, of South Buffalo Township; granddaughter, Jackie (Greg) Gaughan, of South Buffalo Township; and three great-grandsons, Justin Davis, Luke Davis and Casen Gaughan. She is also survived by her brother, Edward (Marcia) Elgin, of West Palm Beach, Fla.; many in-laws and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Carolyn (Elgin) Barnett. Private funeral arrangements are entrusted to KENNEDY AND BLODGETT FUNERAL HOME in Kittanning. Interment will be at Cochran Cemetery, Templeton. For more information, or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 27, 2020.