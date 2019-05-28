Laura Sosovicka, 21, of McCandless Township, died suddenly Saturday, May 25, 2019, due to a seizure disorder. She was the beloved daughter of Lynn Sekeres and Dr. Mark Sosovicka, of McCandless Township; granddaughter of Bernadette and the late Joseph Sosovicka and the late Stephen and Bernadine Sekeres; niece of Bill and Joyce (Sekeres) Smith and David and Janet Sosovicka; and cousin of Leslie Sosovicka. She is also survived by loving dog Fletcher.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME INC., 7720 Perry Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday in Memorial Park Church, 8800 Peebles Road, Allison Park, PA 15101.

Laura had just completed her junior year at Pitt, where she was a communications major. She enjoyed traveling both abroad and domestically and had a goal to visit every U.S. national park. Laura loved Walt Disney World and visited every year. Her time with the Girl Scouts, where she earned the Gold award, influenced her to help and care for others throughout her life. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Pittsburgh, 1501 Reedsdale St., Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Published in The Valley News Dispatch from May 28 to May 30, 2019