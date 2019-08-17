Home

Laurel A. Sober, 75, of Vandergrift, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. She worked as a hairdresser since 1963, and was the co-owner and operator of Laurel and Linda For Hair in Parks Township. Laurel is survived by her husband, James R. "Jim" Jaodrinski; daughters, Allison (Corey) Whitesell, of Leechburg, and Amy (Dan) Pauletich, of Seven Fields; grandchildren, Nicolas and Maryn Whitesell, and Nadia, Leah, and Gianna Pauletich.
Friends will be received from 10 until the hour of service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in First United Methodist Church, 134 Custer Ave., Vandergrift. Arrangements have been entrusted to the BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., Vandergrift.
For a more detailed obituary, or to send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 17, 2019
