Lavern David "Dave" Lang, 84, of Lower Burrell, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at his second home, in Myrtle Beach, S.C. He was born in Bellevue, Pa. He was the son of the late Earl and Mildred (Johnson) Lang. Dave was a Korean Army War veteran. He was a retired manager for AT&T Telephone Company for more than 30 years. He truly enjoyed his second home in Myrtle Beach, being a beach bum. He was an avid reader along with working on homes and camping. However, his pride and joy was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Carol McElwain Lang. Dave is the dear father of Shawn D. (Lisa Perri) Lang, of W. Leechburg, and Brian E. Lang (Darlleen Jackson), of Washington, DC.; brother to Marjorie Montanari, of Lower Burrell; loving grandfather of Phillip (Jennifer) Lang, of Apollo, Daniel Lang, of Lower Burrell, Harley Perri (Eric Schneider), of Manassas, Va., Kayla Slusar, of W. Leechburg, and Myia Swann, of Washington, DC.; and great-grandfather of Davon Swann, Austin Gregory, Kaycie Dean, Logan Lang, Cason Lang, Skylar Swann, Tristan Lang and Finn Schneider.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, 724-335-6500, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday with the Rev. Ken Foust officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park with full military honors by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard.

