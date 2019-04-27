Resources More Obituaries for LaVern Wall Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? LaVern D. Wall

1921 - 07 Obituary Condolences Flowers LaVern D. Wall, 97, of Emlenton, entered eternal rest Thursday morning, April 25, 2019, at Parker Personal Care Home, following a brief period of declining health. Born July 20, 1921, in Dayton, Pa., he was the son of the late George and Dorothy L. Smith Wall. He was married to Elizabeth "Ebbie" Byers, Feb. 7, 1946, in Springdale, by the Rev. Wesley Weisbrod, and they celebrated 65 years of marriage in 2011. "Ebbie" later passed away Dec. 27, 2015. LaVern was employed for more than 27 years with Gulf Research and Development at Harmarville, retiring as supervisor of R&D. He served as supervisor and plant engineer with the Hospital Linen Service on Northside-Pittsburgh for 10 years. He then served as a maintenance supervisor at the Church of God-Whitehall Church Camping facility at Emlenton from 1986 until retiring in 2007. Though very humble and modest about his World War II military service, "Vern" served with the Army Air Force from Aug. 15, 1942, through Sept. 14, 1945, or as he would say, "three years and one month". He earned the Distinguished Flying Cross, with Unit Badge, Air Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters, European-African-Middle Eastern Service Medal with four Bronze Stars, and the Good Conduct Medal. He served as a flight engineer and gunner on B-17 aircraft and saw action on 31 missions over the Rhineland, Normandy and other European locations. He and his crew were awarded presidential citations for extraordinary service. A very devoted husband and father, LaVern was a gentleman of very deep-rooted Christian belief who practiced those beliefs until the end of life. He was a member of Park Hill First Church of God at West Freedom. Surviving are two sons and wives, Robert and Nancy Wall, of Roebuck, S.C., and Leslie D. and Peggy Wall, of Colbert, Ga.; one grandson, George Peter Wall; one sister, Geraldine Robertson, of Anderson, Ind.; and nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Beatrice Pickering and Virginia Morgan.

Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Park Hill Church of God, 3314 Lime Plant Road, West Freedom (Parker), and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Monday. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in the Church with Pastor Eric Mitchell and staff officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park in Lower Burrell. VFW Post 7073 and American Legion Post 598 of Parker will conduct a veteran's memorial service at 9:45 a.m. at the church.

To view or send condolences, flowers and sympathy cards visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries