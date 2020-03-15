|
LaVerne J. Mandak, 79, of New Kensington, died Friday, March 13, 2020, in Manorcare Health Services, North Hills. She was born Dec. 20, 1940, in New Kensington, to the late Ralph E. VanTine and Dorothy Jean Meredith Fryer. Mrs. Mandak was a member of St. Mary of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, Christian Mothers, Loyal Order of Moose No. 53, and Arnold No. 2 Fireman's Club. LaVerne worked in several capacities throughout her life, including as a nursing home aide and customer service representative for Current Inc. in Colorado Springs, Colo., but most recently as a cashier for Golden Dawn supermarket in New Kensington and as a crossing guard for the City of New Kensington, before retiring after contracting severe rheumatoid arthritis in October 2001. Although LaVerne enjoyed music, especially Luciano Pavarotti, John Denver and Josh Groban, and a few other activities, her passion was her family and friends. As a wife and mother, LaVerne was a natural teacher, instilling in her children a deep love of reading and education in general, and was selfless in her devotion and willingness to cook, do laundry, chauffeur and keep an immaculate house. As a daughter and sister, she was devoted to parents and siblings and always the steadying influence for them all, in good times and bad. As a cousin and friend, LaVerne was always the first to offer help, send a greeting card (she never missed birthdays or Christmas) or visit those alone or in need. She was never happier than when she was among those she loved and served, and took the extra time and care to befriend the friends of those she loved--her husband would frequently return home from work befuddled to have received thank you cards for gifts LaVerne had sent to his co-workers or their spouses without his urging or knowledge. Surviving family members include her son, Joseph F. (Beverly) Mandak Jr., of Gibsonia; her daughter, Mary (Stephen) Loftin, of Kansas City, Mo.; grandchildren, Joseph F. (Rebeca) Mandak III and Martin L.J. (Allie) Mandak, all of Natrona Heights, and Shane Lynn Loftin, of Kansas City, Mo.; one great-grandchild, Owen Lawrence Mandak, and his brother, expected in June; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph F. Mandak Sr., June 11, 2011; as well as her stepfather, Harry Marvin Fryer; stepmother, Hilda I. VanTine; sisters, Ethel Conrad and Melva Kozel; and her grandson, Darrell Bryant Loftin. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF ARNOLD FUNERAL HOME, 1400 Fifth Ave. at 14th Street, where prayers of transfer will be said at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, followed by Christian funeral Mass at 1 p.m. in St. Mary Church. Interment will follow in St. Mary Mausoleum, Lower Burrell. The family suggests donations made in her name to a Right to Life . www.RusiewiczFH.com.