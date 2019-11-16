|
LaVonne M. Bordell, 99, of Springdale, peacefully passed away at home Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, with youngest grandson, Tyler, by her side. She was born March 23, 1920, in Acmetonia, to the late Joseph and Anna (Stanek) Bargo, and was a lifelong resident of the area. LaVonne was the oldest of seven children--five sisters and one brother. She is survived by grandsons, Tyler Pulpan, of Cranberry Township, and Shawn (Heather) Pulpan, of Robinson Township; great-grandson, Benjamin; one sister, Frances Thirtle; and many nieces and nephews. LaVonne was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, Victor Bordell; as well as five of her siblings. Additionally, she was preceded in death very recently by both of her children: her daughter, Barbara Pulpan, in September, and her son, Thomas Bordell, exactly one year ago to the day. LaVonne worked at Gulf Research, Harmarville, in the Plant Engineering and Maintenance Division for 25 years before retiring in 1982. A devout Catholic, she was a member of St. Alphonsus Church in Springdale and the Catholic Daughters of America, and in her later years, she enjoyed watching Mass on TV. LaVonne was very talented at crocheting and needlework, hobbies learned from her mother when she was only 10 years old. Her afghans are treasured gifts that will be cherished by her grandsons and future generations. She also enjoyed making jewelry, bowling, gardening, puzzles and word searches. And she made delicious homemade potato and prune pierogis! She loved vacationing in Fort Myers, Fla., with her husband and son, especially during the cold Pittsburgh months. You could find her riding her tricycle around their Cinnamon Cove neighborhood every day--even well into her nineties! Most importantly, LaVonne was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She will be remembered for her kindness, gentleness and generosity. She smiled and laughed often. And don't let her petite frame fool you--she could be quite feisty at times! While she may have been tiny in stature, the love she gave and the impact she had on her family was immense. Grandma will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St., with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 a.m., following visitation, in St. Alphonsus Church in Springdale. Burial will follow in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Alphonsus Church Memorial Fund. www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 16, 2019