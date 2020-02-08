|
|
LaVonne Paukoucek, 90, of Cheswick, passed away peacefully at home Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. She was born Jan. 2, 1930, to her parents, the late Calvin and Ann Henderson Bradstock, and has been a longtime resident of the community. She enjoyed bowling in her early days and volunteered for Meals on Wheels. Surviving her are her loving son, Calvin (Debbie) Paukoucek, of Cheswick; grandchildren, Amber and John Zorak; and great-grandchildren, Dante, Landon, Morgan and Andrew. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Emil Paukoucek. Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in the CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1607 Pittsburgh St., where her service will commence at 11 a.m. Tuesday Feb. 11. Burial will follow in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar. www.jarviefuneralhome.com.