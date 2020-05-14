Lawrence A. Odille Jr., 61, of Morningside and Leechburg, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Jenny M. (Loughner) Odille; loving father of Lawrence L. (Tara) Odille, Matthew (Bethany) Odille, Sheldon (Ashley) Loughner, Sabrina (Dillen) Jones, Michael Jones and Elizabeth, Marilyn and Nicole Odille; devoted pappy of Daniel, Liliana, Amelia, Madison, Cameron, Mason and Ethan; son of Lawrence A. and the late Patricia A. (Kerns) Odille Sr.; son-in-law of Alvin (Donna) Loughner and the late Mary Ann (Suchora) Loughner; brother of Patricia (Robert) Hall, Kathleen (the late Bruce) Gregory and Daniel (Marsha) Odille; uncle of Marilyn, Edward and Amber; great-uncle of Jacob, Sophia and Bruce; and faithful companion of Athena and the late Einstein. Larry received his bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. He was a project manager for PWSA for many years. In his spare time, Larry enjoyed volunteering at Children's Hospital and spending quality time with the children. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Visitation and funeral are private due to current restrictions on gatherings. Arrangements are by the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Lawrenceville.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 14, 2020.