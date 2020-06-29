Lawrence A. Tanilli
1951 - 2020
Lawrence A. Tanilli, 68, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., passed away at home Monday, June 22, 2020. He was born Nov. 23, 1951, in Harrison Township, son of the late Leo R. and Lena F. (Monzi) Tanilli. Lawrence has lived most of his life in Myrtle Beach, S.C., where he was an iconic musician and entertainer. He was of the Catholic faith and a graduate of Highlands High School in 1969. Lawrence enjoyed exercising, the beach and riding his bike, and was a Steeler fan. And more than anything else, he enjoyed entertaining his family, friends and fans. He was adored by so many, one of the nicest guys you could ever meet. We are going to miss him so much. One of his many philosophies in life was, "Your talent is God's gift to you, and what you do with it is your gift back to God." Survivors include his son, Anthony L. (Denise) Tanilli, of Lower Burrell and grandson, Braiden Tanilli; his siblings, David M. (Janie) Tanilli, of Buffalo Township, Mark J. (Grace) Tanilli, of Natrona Heights, Robert C. (Ann) Tanilli, of West Deer Township, and Maria A. Tanilli, of Washington, Pa.; his nieces and nephews, Brittany A. Bock, Rachel S. Tanilli, Morgan Tanilli and Christian Tanilli; also surviving is his beloved Patricia Koczan, her son, Jeff, and granddaughter, Maren. A gathering of family and friends will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Burial will be private. Visit dusterfh.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 29, 2020.
